Delhi Budget 2021: Rs. 16,377 crore allocated for education

"By 2047, the per capita income of a Delhiite should be the same as that of a person sitting in Singapore, we are working toward that. This year, the Budget is worth Rs. 69,000 crore (sic)," Sisodia said in his speech.
Further, the Delhi government will celebrate 75 weeks of Independence from March 12 by organizing programs in honor of Bhagat Singh and putting the National Flag at 500 spots across the city, Sisodia announced.
An amount of Rs. 9,934 crore has been allocated for the health sector in the 2021 Budget which equals about 14% of the entire budget. Rs. 50 crore have been set aside for the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Presently, there are 6,738 fleets of buses active on the roads of Delhi and the government plans to add 1,000 more buses, Sisodia said, adding that in the future, the government aims to operate 11,000 buses on the roads of Delhi.