Delhi: IMD issues orange alert; warns of major traffic disruptions

Delhi is in for a week-long spell of light to moderate rain

Another spell of moderate to heavy rain is likely in the national capital on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert, warning of major traffic disruptions and waterlogging in low-lying areas. MeT officials said Delhi is in for a week-long spell of "light to moderate" rain with the monsoon trough passing through the region.

Distribution

Delhi has received 386.3 mm rainfall this month so far

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall. The capital has received 386.3 mm rainfall this month so far, which is 103 percent more than the normal of 190.4 mm

Precipitation

Highest precipitation for July since 2003, second-highest ever

This is the highest precipitation for July since 2003 and the second-highest ever. On Tuesday morning, the Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker, gauged 100 mm rainfall in just three hours. It recorded 5.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. The Palam, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations received 68.7 mm, 13 mm, and 29.1 mm rainfall, respectively.

Analysis

Normally, Delhi records 210.6 mm precipitation in July

The capital has recorded 15 rainy days this month so far. The monsoon, which arrived in Delhi on July 13 making it the most delayed in 19 years, is now drenching Delhi, flooding low-lying areas and causing long traffic snarls. Normally, Delhi records 210.6 mm precipitation in July. The city had recorded 236.9 mm rainfall last year and 199.2 mm in 2019.

Information

All-time precipitation record is 632.2 mm in July 2003

The all-time record is 632.2 mm precipitation in July 2003, according to the IMD data. According to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology), Skymet Weather, the number of rainy days has reduced over the last few years, and extreme weather events have increased.

Time period

Cities are recording more rainfall in shorter time periods: Official

"Cities are recording more rainfall in a shorter period of time. Earlier, 100 mm rainfall would occur over three to four days. Now, we have been receiving this much precipitation in just five-six hours, he said. Such spells of rain do not help recharge groundwater and lead to flooding in low-lying areas, Palawat said.

Color codes

IMD uses four color codes; green indicates all is well

The water percolates in the ground if it rains slowly over four to five days. In case of heavy falls, the rainwater runs off quickly, he said. The IMD uses four color codes: Green means all is well while yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Information

Orange alert issued as a warning for extremely bad weather

Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road, drain closures, and power supply interruption. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel, power and have significant life risks.