Delhi

Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Delhi

Astha Oriel
Jul 28, 2021
A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Wednesday. On Sunday, the girl stepped out of her house to buy something when the accused met her and offered to buy her clothes. The girl went with him and he sexually assaulted her.

Medical examination

Medical examination of the girl confirmed sexual assault

The accused was identified as Salim Ahmed, a resident of the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said. "The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents after she returned home. She did not tell anything to the police or the counselor. A medical examination of the girl confirmed sexual assault," a senior police officer said.

Case has been registered under various IPC Sections, POCSO Act

"A case has been registered under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping), Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Shalimar Bagh Police Station," the officer informed.

Footage of 300 to 350 CCTV cameras was scanned

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said it was a blind case since the victim did not know the accused. "We scanned the footage of around 300 to 350 CCTV cameras to identify the route through which the accused took the girl with him. Local intelligence was also activated and Ahmed was arrested on Tuesday from the Wazirpur area," she said.

He took the girl to a shanty near railway line

During interrogation, it was revealed that Ahmed took the girl to a shanty near the railway line where he sexually assaulted her, the police said. The accused, who sometimes works as a sweeper in factories, was also arrested in a criminal case in UP's Rampur.

Another criminal case has been registered against him in Rampur

"The accused had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital from where he escaped and reached Delhi," the police informed. "Another case under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC was registered against him at Azim Nagar Police Station in Rampur in connection with his escape," the police said.

Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

