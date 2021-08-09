Home / News / Delhi News / Man tries to extort Rs. 20 lakh from jeweler; arrested
Delhi

Man tries to extort Rs. 20 lakh from jeweler; arrested

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 12:43 pm
Man tries to extort Rs. 20 lakh from jeweler; arrested
The team was able to nab the accused using technical intelligence

A 21-year-old man aspiring to join the Indian Army was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs. 20 lakh from a jeweler in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, police said on Sunday. Hemant, a BSc graduate, decided to make easy money and tried to extort money using the name of "Kala Rana," a member of the notorious Kala Jathedi gang.

In this article
Details

Hemant watched several videos, learned to make calls using VoIP

To evade tracking, Hemant watched several videos on Youtube to learn to make calls using VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the accused said during interrogation that he had read on the internet about Jathedi's arrest by the Delhi Police's Special Cell and came to know that "Kala Rana" was in charge of the gang.

Threat

The jeweler reported the phone call

"With the intention of making quick money, he decided to use the name of 'Kala Rana' to extort money," Kashyap said. The matter came to light on August 5 after a jeweler based in Madhu Vihar reported a phone call he received from an unknown number. He alleged that the caller threatened and asked him to pay Rs. 20 lakh or face dire consequences.

Investigation

A case was registered based on the complaint

Based on his complainant, a case was registered and during the initial stage of the investigation, all those associated with the victim's business were questioned. Crime records of criminals who use similar modus operandi were checked, the senior police officer said. "Using technical intelligence, our team was able to finally nab Hemant, who is a resident of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

Other details

Not the first time Hemant had made such a call

When interrogated, Hemant revealed that this was not the first time he had made such a call. On July 23, he had made a similar extortion call to another jeweler in Palam Colony. He had threatened to kill the victim in case he failed to pay Rs. 10 lakh, the officer said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

Latest News

MG Gloster 7-seater Savvy variant launched at Rs. 37.3 lakh

Auto

Economy-class Delhi-London flight fares range from Rs. 1.03-1.47L: Aviation Ministry

India

Prior to launch, Mi MIX 4's full specifications leaked

Technology

Mahesh Babu birthday special: Celebrating the 'father' of two villages

Entertainment

Jannik Sinner wins Citi Open, becomes youngest ATP 500 champion

Sports

Latest Delhi News

Man dupes 64 farmers of crop proceeds worth Rs. 3.5cr

Delhi

Pink Line becomes Delhi Metro's longest operational corridor

Delhi

Delhi: Private hospitals, laboratories welcome capping of RT-PCR, RAT prices

Delhi

Delhi: Gangster who killed BJP leader found dead in Tihar

Delhi

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl

Delhi

Delhi News

J&J applies for EUA of COVID-19 vaccine in India

India

NCPCR seeks police report in Dalit girl's 'rape and murder'

Delhi

Delhi: Two-year-old girl who weighed 45 kg undergoes bariatric surgery

Delhi

Delhi: Man hired to kill customs clearance agent arrested

Delhi

9-year-old allegedly gang-raped, killed, and forcibly cremated in Delhi

India