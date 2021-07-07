Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people by impersonating IAS officer

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in West Delhi for cheating people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Gulf countries by allegedly posing as an IAS officer, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Shine Jyothi Sathya alias Siddik Abdul Rehman, is a resident of West Delhi's Uttam Nagar and hails from a village in the Alleppey district of Kerala. Here's more.

Details

The accused duped 7 people for over Rs. 10 crore

Sathya mostly targeted people from Kerala who resided either in Delhi or their home state. So far, he duped over seven people to the tune of Rs. 10 crore. The matter came to light after a victim registered a complaint at Seemapuri Police Station alleging the accused introduced himself as an IAS officer posted at the UAE Embassy during a train journey in 2014.

Arrest

Sathya's new number was obtained via online shopping details

Sathya duped the above-mentioned victim of Rs. 20 lakh on the pretext of arranging visas for nursing jobs in Gulf countries. DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said Sathya's mobile was switched off. Analyzing the bank account details, the probing team found he withdrew cash from different locations and did some online shopping, too. The team soon obtained his new mobile number and subsequently arrested him.

Cheating

Accused used fake IDs, letters, transaction proof to commit fraud

Interrogation revealed Sathya used fake ID cards to pose as an IAS officer. He also used fake ID cards of the UAE Embassy ambassador and an airlines manager. He also used a fake Reserve Bank of India letter to present himself as a Dubai-based businessman and even showed a fake transaction of Rs. 44 crore through his "business" to take loans from Indian banks.

Probe

A detailed investigation is underway: Police

"As per the inquiry, we found out that he cheated an amount of over Rs. 10 crores from several victims from Kerala. He also used a fake email ID of the Saudi Labour Law Department to cheat victims," a senior police officer said. All the fake documents used by him have been recovered and further investigation is underway, the police said.