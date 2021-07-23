Home / News / Delhi News / DMRC installs Olympics selfie points at prominent metro stations
Delhi

Varnika Sharma
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 05:36 pm
India is being represented by its largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Tokyo Games

A number of selfie points have been set up by the Delhi Metro authorities at its prominent stations, including at Rajiv Chowk and JLN Stadium, to cheer the athletes taking part in Tokyo Olympics, officials said on Friday. India is being represented by its largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Tokyo Games, which also includes the highest female representation of 56 sportspersons.

Twitter

DMRC shared pictures of a few commuters taking photos

"Pledging support to Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, DMRC has installed selfie points at several prominent stations. Many enthusiastic patrons joined the entire nation in cheering for our athletes. #Cheer4India," the DMRC tweeted. The DMRC also shared pictures of a few commuters taking photos at some of the Olympics selfie points.

You can view the tweet here

These are the stations where selfie points have been installed

The stations where selfie points have been installed are Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Kashmere Gate, Mandi House, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Anand Vihar, JLN Stadium, and IGI Airport, a senior DMRC official said. All interchange facilities shall be covered broadly and the selfie points may also be shifted to different stations as the Games progress, he said.

We look forward to a season of incredible performances: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony and said, "We look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons." The Olympics, postponed by a year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to open in Tokyo on Friday.

