Delhi Police arrests Rajasthan don Anuradha

The woman, identified as Anuradha, is involved in several cases, including that of extortion, kidnapping, and murder in Rajasthan

A day after wanted gangster Kala Jathedi was held from Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday said it has arrested the infamous woman don of Rajasthan. The woman, identified as Anuradha, is involved in several cases, including that of extortion, kidnapping, and murder in Rajasthan. She was also carrying a reward of Rs. 10,000 on her arrest by the Rajasthan Police.

Police encounter

Anuradha was an associate of gangster Anandpal Singh

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell-Counter Intelligence) Manishi Chandra said that Anuradha was an associate of gangster Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in 2017 in the Churu district of Rajasthan. He said the arrest comes a day after gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi was held from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday.

Crimes

There was reward of Rs. 7 lakh on Jathedi's head

Jathedi is wanted in several cases of extortion, murder, and various other heinous crimes in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab as well as Haryana, the police said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs. 7 lakh on his head. The Delhi Police had also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against Jathedi.

Police is also probing Jathedi's alleged links with Sushil Kumar

According to the police, the gangster's name had cropped up when his relative Sonu got injured in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl incident in which two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has been arrested. The wrestler was arrested along with a co-accused from northwest Delhi's Mundka. The police is also probing Jathedi's alleged links with the wrestler.