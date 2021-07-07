Delhi: Rape, harassment cases of women up; heinous crimes down

Cases of rape have so far gone up by about 43% in Delhi this year

Cases of rape and harassment of women in the national capital have increased by around 40% in the first six-and-half months this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, while the total number of heinous crimes has gone down marginally, officials said on Tuesday. Officials also informed that the data of cases of snatching have increased from last year.

Cases

Cases of snatching increased by 46% from last year

According to data shared by officials, cases of snatching have increased by 46% in the period between January and June 15 as compared to the same duration last year. Meanwhile, 2,315 cases of heinous crimes, which include dacoity, murder, attempt to murder, robbery, riot, kidnapping for ransom, and rape, have been reported this time as compared to 2,436 last year, as per the data.

Information

Fewer cases reported last year due to complete lockdown: Officer

Cases of murder, riot, and kidnapping for ransom have reduced, while instances of dacoity, attempt to murder, robbery, and rape have increased, officials said. However, a senior police officer noted that last year, there was a complete lockdown due to which fewer cases were reported.

Heinous crimes

More people filing complaints online this year: Officer

However, this year, the data has increased as more people are filing complaints now online and more cases are being reported, the officer added. Between January 1 and June 15, from 2,315 cases of heinous crimes, seven of dacoity, 196 of murder, 295 of attempt to murder, 942 of robbery, 35 of riot, seven of kidnapping for ransom, and 833 of rape were recorded.

Information

Cases of rape have gone up by 43%

The cases of rape have gone up by about 43% this year. The cases of outraging the modesty of women have increased by 39%; this year, 1,022 such cases were registered as compared to 735 last year in the same duration, officials said.

Comparison

Here's the number of women's harassment cases from last year

The number of cases of insult to the modesty of women, kidnapping of women, abduction of women, cruelty by husband and in-laws, and dowry death stands at 197, 1,580, 159, 1,712, and 56, respectively, officials said. However, last year, the number of cases for the same was 146, 1,026, 46, 824, and 47, respectively, it said.

Huge margin

Non-heinous crimes increased by over 8%

There is a huge margin in the number of riot cases because communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters, leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured. Meanwhile, the number of non-heinous crimes, including snatching, hurt burglary, motor vehicle theft, house theft, increased by over 8%.

Cases of snatching

1,217 more cases of snatching reported in 2021

In 2021, 1,20,980 cases of non-heinous crime have been reported, while the number was 1,11,419 in 2020, it said. There were 1,217 more cases of snatching reported in 2021 as compared to last year. The data showed that 3,829 cases of snatching were reported in 2021 as compared to 2,612 in the last year.

New Commissioner

Recently, Balaji Srivastava took additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

Meanwhile, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Balaji Srivastava took additional charge as the Commissioner of the Delhi Police on Wednesday after the retirement of SN Shrivastava. Soon after taking charge, Srivastava had held an agenda-setting meeting with the top police brass at the police headquarters. He discussed the priority areas and the road map for the Delhi Police in the coming days.

Priority areas

Srivastava laid emphasis on implementation of DDA guidelines

Street domination to curb street crime, a direct public interface at the district-level for grievance redressal, ensuring women safety, the welfare of the personnel, and initiating anti-terror measures are among priority areas, police had said. Srivastava also laid emphasis on the implementation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDA) guidelines to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behavior among all in letter and spirit, the officials had said.