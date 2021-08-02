Home / News / Delhi News / Delhi records 52 dengue cases so far this year
Delhi

Delhi records 52 dengue cases so far this year

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 05:57 pm
Delhi records 52 dengue cases so far this year
Sixteen cases of Dengue were reported in the month of July

Fifty-two cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi so far this year, according to a civic report released on Monday. The number of dengue cases for the January 1 to July 31 period is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count was 56 in that same period. Sixteen cases were reported in the month of July, according to the report.

In this article
Cases

Vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 52 cases of dengue have been recorded till July 31 this year.

Distribution

Here is the month-wise distribution of cases

The month-wise distribution of cases is, January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), and June (7), it said. In the previous years, the cases in the same period were -- 119 (2016), 185 (2017), 56 (2018), 40 (2019), and 31 (2020), according to the report. However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now.

Information

Twenty-one cases of malaria, eighteen cases of chikungunya also reported

According to the civic report released on Monday, 21 cases of malaria and 18 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till July 31. Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they've contracted COVID-19.

Campaign

EDMC had launched campaign to raise awareness to prevent dengue

The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on July 29 had cleared a proposal to create 710 posts of Dengue Breeding Checking (DBC) staff. On July 24, the EDMC had launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness on the prevention of dengue. Other civic bodies have also intensified their measures to prevent outbreaks of vector-borne diseases.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

Latest News

Realme's DIZO launches its first smartwatch at Rs. 3,000

Technology

Olympics: When 'ex-coach Kabir Khan' and 'real coach' exchanged pleasantries

Entertainment

BJP ally Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus scandal

Politics

Netizens accuse composer Anu Malik of copying Israel's national anthem

Entertainment

Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test against England

Sports

Latest Delhi News

Delhi: Childless for eight years, woman gives birth to quadruplets

Delhi

Delhi: IMD issues orange alert; warns of major traffic disruptions

Delhi

Heavy rains cause extensive waterlogging in Delhi

Delhi

Maximum trains running with same frequency as pre-COVID-19 time: DMRC

Delhi

DMRC installs Olympics selfie points at prominent metro stations

Delhi

Delhi News

Minor girl dies under suspicious circumstances; cremated without parents' consent

Delhi

Huge section of Delhi road caves in near IIT

India

Delhi Police arrests Rajasthan don Anuradha

Delhi

Two held over abduction, killing of man in East Delhi

Delhi

Two decomposed bodies found in a Rohini apartment

Delhi