Delhi government sets up vaccine center for people traveling abroad

People can get their second dose at the camp after 28-84 days of their first shot

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday inaugurated a special COVID-19 vaccination center at a city school for students, athletes, and people who have to travel abroad for work. "People under these categories will be able to get their second vaccine dose at the camp under special provisions after a gap of 28-84 days from the date of their first shot," Sisodia said.

Center set up at Navyug School situated on Mandir Marg

The center has been set up at the Navyug School situated on Mandir Marg. Sisodia said the purpose of the special vaccination center was to "wish good luck" to those who would be traveling abroad under the specified categories.

Get vaccinated at the center without any hassle: Sisodia

"These days, our children are going abroad for further studies, or have attained jobs outside the country or are participating in international sports events," Sisodia said at the inauguration. "We have opened this special vaccination center for all these citizens who are leaving for abroad and need to be vaccinated at the earliest, without any hassle," he said.

Citizens must carry passports, travel documents to avail the facility

The minister said the Covishield vaccine would be administered at this center. "Under special provisions of the Delhi government, eligible candidates will be able to get their second dose within 28-84 days of their first shot," he added. Those who wish to avail the facility will have to carry their passports and relevant travel documents.

Citizens undertaking international travel within August 31 can get inoculated

According to an official statement, the facility will be available to those who need to undertake international travel within August 31. "The second dose of the Covishield vaccine can be taken after a gap of 28 to 84 days at this center by students who have to go abroad for studies, people taking up jobs in foreign countries under special provisions," the statement said.

Union government had issued suggestions for the same

"The vaccine can be taken by athletes, sportspersons, and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent attending the International Olympics in Tokyo under special provisions," it said. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued recommendations to provide vaccines to people who have completed 28 days of their first dose and need to travel for studies, work, or for participating in the Olympics.