Delhi

Delhi zoo to reopen from August 1

Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 05:25 pm
Delhi zoo to reopen from August 1
The zoo was earlier closed for more than a year due to the first wave of coronavirus and bird flu

The Delhi zoo will reopen for visitors from August 1, over three months after it was shut due to a surge in coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic, officials said on Monday. The zoo was earlier closed for more than a year due to the first wave of coronavirus and bird flu.

Online booking will open from July 31: Zoo Director

It was reopened for visitors on April 1, only to be closed again on April 15 due to the resurgence of the pandemic. "We're planning to open the National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) from August 1. (We're) preparing for things to be in order. It will be in two shifts as earlier. Online booking will open from July 31," Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said.

Visitors can buy tickets online either on the zoo's website or at the entry gates using QR codes. The zoo will operate in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8 am to noon and the second will be from 1 pm to 5 pm. The administration introduced cycles for staff and asked them not to use bikes or cars inside the premises.

The zoo recorded only 124 animal deaths, the lowest in the last three years, while it remained closed for the public in 2020-21. There are 94 species and 1,162 animals in the zoo at present. "We're moving towards having 100 species soon," Pandey said.

Meanwhile, movie theaters in Delhi are going to operate at 50% capacity from Monday and this is being seen as a good sign for film distributors and cinema hall owners. In addition, Delhi allowed its Metro train services and public buses to operate at full seating capacity starting Monday (July 26) as COVID-19 restrictions were further relaxed in the national capital.

