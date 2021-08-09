Doctor arrested for duping Delhi man of lakhs

A doctor has been arrested from Kolkata for allegedly duping a Delhi-based man of lakhs on the pretext of getting his son admitted to a medical college, police said on Monday. Naveen Kumar (39), a native of Haryana's Narnaul, was arrested from his rented accommodation at Salt Lake in Kolkata after the police managed to trace his location using technical surveillance, they said.

Details

A complaint was lodged against accused in 2020

The arrest comes after a complaint was lodged by the victim against Kumar at the Rajouri Garden Police Station in 2020. According to police, "The complainant alleged that in 2015, he got a message from an unknown mobile number regarding admission in medical PG courses. When he called that number, the caller introduced himself as Dr. Naveen Kumar, an ex-official of the Health Ministry."

Background

He assured to get victim's son admitted in medical college

The accused had then assured the victim, who is also a doctor, that he can get his son admitted to a medical college through management quota as he had contacts in the universities. "The accused assured admission for his son in Diploma in Radio Medical Diagnosis (DMRD) at DY Patil Medical College in Pune for a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore," the police said.

Information

Victim made an advance payment of Rs. 24L

The victim made an advance payment of Rs. 24 lakh. But when the accused could not secure admission, the victim urged him to return his money. The accused returned only Rs. 7.92 lakh and then stopped responding to calls and switched off his mobile phone.

Further details

Police managed to identify his mobile number through technical surveillance

A police officer said, "The victim had neither met the accused nor had any of his photos. The accused had also changed his cell phone number." Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said, "Using technical surveillance, our team managed to identify the current mobile number of the accused which was found to be active in the Salt Lake area."

Arrest

He was brought from Kolkata to Delhi on transit remand

"A team was sent there and since it was a flood-affected area they stationed themselves there for three days. On August 5, our team arrested the accused, who was brought to Delhi on transit remand," she added. According to the police, in 2015, Kumar shifted to Kolkata where he started running a Laboratory Collection Center in the name of Apollo Diagnostics Center.

Information

He dropped out of pursuing his MD

After completing his MBBS from Rohtak, Kumar went to Mumbai to pursue his MD where he came in contact with some people who provided admission in medical colleges through management quota. So, he left his studies and joined them.