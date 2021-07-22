FIR lodged against unidentified men for harassing Darjeeling women

Three to four persons made lewd comments about the women, according to the complaint lodged on Wednesday at Safdarjung Enclave Police Station

An FIR has been lodged in connection with the alleged harassment of a 30-year-old woman and her friends by a group of men in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Hauz Khas area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the victim along with her three friends was waiting for a cab outside a bar.

Complaint

Complainant shouted at the men and made their video

All four women are residents of Darjeeling in West Bengal. Three to four persons made lewd comments about them, according to the complaint lodged on Wednesday at Safdarjung Enclave Police Station. The complainant got annoyed, police said, adding, "she shouted at the men and made their video." "Later, their cab arrived and the women left the area," they said.

Quote

Case under IPC Section 509 was lodged

"On the basis of the complaint, a case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Protest

Women were protesting against men for asking them their rate

The video made by the complainant was posted on social media, prompting Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) to issue a notice to police, asking them to register an FIR. In the video, the women can be heard protesting against the men for asking them their rate. The men can be seen apologizing for the comments they made before the woman started recording.

Sexual harassment

Strong deterrence is needed against sexual harassment: DCW chief

Efforts were on to identify the culprits. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "I saw this video and was disgusted to see how a group of men was fearlessly harassing the women. Strong deterrence needs to be created against sexual harassment so that no one dares to commit such a crime. We have issued a notice to police seeking an FIR and a probe."