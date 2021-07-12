Home / News / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at Tikri Kalan area; no casualty reported
Delhi

Fire breaks out at Tikri Kalan area; no casualty reported

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 02:00 pm
Fire breaks out at Tikri Kalan area; no casualty reported
It took over 10 hours for more than 200 fire-fighters to douse the blaze at open-godown in Tikri Kalan area

It took over 10 hours for more than 200 fire-fighters to douse the blaze at an open godown in the PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area where a major fire broke out on Sunday night, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said. However, no casualty was reported, they added. PVC materials in huge quantities were stocked up at the open godown, the officials said.

In this article
Details

Cooling process at the spot will take time: Official

"The fire spread at a faster pace due to high wind speed," a fire official said. "The fire was brought under control by 7:00 am. Twenty fire-tenders are still working at the spot where the cooling process is underway but the process will continue for a longer period because of the nature of materials that were stored at the godown," he added.

Information

Cause of the fire is yet not known

Since the godown did not have a boundary wall, the risk of fire spreading to other adjoining areas was high. The fire was, however, brought under control in the late-night operation. The fire official said that the cause of the fire is yet not known.

Fire tenders

Over 40 fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire

DFS Director Atul Garg said, "A call about the fire in PVC market was received around 8:35 pm on Sunday. The fire that started from the open godown had spread over a large area." "More than 200 personnel and over 40 fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire," he added.

Background

Not the first incident of fire at Tikri Kalan area

This is not the first time that a major fire has occurred at the Tikri Kalan area's PVC market. "On May 24, a medium category fire incident occurred at the market, and 32 fire tenders were deployed to contain the massive fire that started from a plastic waste spread in an open area of approximately three acres," the DFS officials said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

Latest News

Rajinikanth dissolves RMM; says 'no intention to get into politics'

Politics

It's official! Suriya-led 'Soorarai Pottru' is being remade in Hindi

Entertainment

BMW launches limited-run X5 Black Vermilion edition

Auto

Black fungus killed 303 in Karnataka who recovered from COVID-19

India

SKODA starts deliveries of the KUSHAQ SUV in India

Auto

Latest Delhi News

Nine, including mastermind, arrested in Bara Hindu Rao area shooting

Delhi

Delhi government to identify children orphaned during pandemic through survey

Delhi

Delhi's fourth 'heatwave day' of July ends with rains

Delhi

Indraprastha Apollo records six cytomegalovirus infection cases in a month

Delhi

Yamuna pollution: DPCC imposes Rs. 12cr fine on 12 CETPs

Delhi