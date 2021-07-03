Home / News / Delhi News / Four held for killing minor boy in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri
Four held for killing minor boy in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 03:09 pm
Two blood-stained knives were recovered from the accused and his three juvenile friends

An 18-year-old man was arrested and three juveniles apprehended for allegedly stabbing a minor boy to death in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Saturday. The major accused, Sachin alias Raja, is a resident of Mangolpuri and works at a shoe factory. The victim, aged 17, had allegedly used foul language against Sachin's cousin, police said.

Constable on patrolling duty found the victim lying unconscious

Further, to teach him a lesson, Sachin called his three juvenile friends and stabbed him to death, police added. On June 30, when constable Sunil of Mangolpuri police station was on patrolling duty, he found a boy with stab injuries lying in an unconscious state near a park in the J Block area, it said.

Case of murder was registered under Section 302 of IPC

With a person's help, he shifted the boy to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "A case of murder was registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code. Our police team scanned through 170 CCTV cameras, examined 230 persons, identified the accused and his three juvenile associates in the case."

Two blood-stained knives were recovered

Sachin was arrested and his three juvenile associates apprehended, he said. "When Sachin was interrogated, he disclosed that the victim used filthy language against his cousin sister, therefore, to teach him a lesson, he called his three juvenile friends and committed murder by stabbing him," Singh said. Two blood-stained knives were recovered from them, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

