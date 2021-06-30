Four rob cash collection agent using toy gun

The victim works with a cash collection company based in Mohan Estate on Mathura Road

Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs. 2.37 lakh from a cash collection agent of an e-commerce company by threatening him with a toy pistol in Maidan Garhi area in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday. Accused Pradeep (21), Sonu (22), and Neeraj (21) executed the robbery on Tuesday based on information provided by a person identified as Sanjeev (24).

Information

Accused are drug addicts

They planned the robbery to fund their drug addiction, the police said. According to the police, the victim, Ganesh Sahani, works with a cash collection company based in Mohan Estate on Mathura Road.

Details

Victim was heading to Mehrauli with over Rs. 2 lakh

After collecting Rs. 2,37,774 cash from an e-commerce company in Saidulajab on Tuesday, Sahani was on his way to Mehrauli on his motorcycle when three men threatened him with a toy pistol and robbed him, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "We have registered a case and proceeded with the investigation."

Investigation

The robbers' motorcycle had a fake number plate

"During the investigation, we found that the three men who committed the robbery were on a silver-colored motorcycle which had a fake number plate," Thakur said. "We then examined the victim at length and also interrogated the workers of the company and the suspected involvement of an insider in the passing of information to the three men about the cash," he said.

Information

Accused were arrested; cash, mobile phones, toy pistol recovered

On the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence, the accused were arrested on Tuesday night and Rs. 2,21,000 cash was recovered from them, the DCP said. Two mobile phones, a motorcycle, and the toy pistol were also seized.