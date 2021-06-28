Wait to workout ends as Delhi's gyms, yoga centers reopen

Gym staff has been vaccinated and directed to sanitize all the equipment frequently

The wait to hit the gym was finally over for Delhiites on Monday as gyms and yoga centers opened in the national capital after a gap of three long months. These centers were shut to check the spread of coronavirus. The Delhi government on Saturday allowed them to operate at 50 percent capacity. Here's more.

Attendance

Weddings at banquet, hotels allowed with 50 people in attendance

Gym-owners and instructors have devised plans including frequent sanitization and slots allowing only up to 50 percent of their establishment's capacity in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. The city government has also allowed weddings at the banquet, marriage halls, and hotels with 50 people in attendance under the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's COVID-19 situation.

Slots

Gym members to come in about 16 slots: Sethi

Chirag Sethi, the vice president of the Delhi Gym Association, said the fitness industry welcomed the opportunity to reopen while following the guidelines. Sethi, also the owner of Anytime Fitness in Malviya Nagar, said they were allowing gym members to come in about 16 slots of 50-60 people from 6 am till 9 pm.

Preparations

Gym staff has been vaccinated: Sethi

Along with segregating groups of gym-goers, Sethi has also vaccinated his staff and directed them to sanitize all the equipment frequently. "We are also giving discount offers for members who have been vaccinated. We have placed a bottle of sanitizer and a cloth next to each piece of equipment so anyone who uses it can clean it," he said.