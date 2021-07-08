Home / News / Delhi News / Indraprastha Apollo records six cytomegalovirus infection cases in a month
Delhi

Indraprastha Apollo records six cytomegalovirus infection cases in a month

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 09:52 pm
Indraprastha Apollo records six cytomegalovirus infection cases in a month
The CMV infection is followed by severe COVID-19 pneumonia

Six persons have been diagnosed with cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi within 20 to 30 days of testing positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. All these patients admitted at the hospital had severe COVID-19 pneumonia in the preceding month, received high doses of steroids, but had turned COVID-19 negative at the time of detection of CMV disease, they said.

In this article
CMV

What is cytomegalovirus infection?

Cytomegalovirus infection is a common herpesvirus infection with a wide range of symptoms. CMV disease is generally found in patients with an immunocompromised status like those who suffer from HIV, low CD4 counts, or are cancer post-transplant patients on immunosuppressive medicines. Suppression of immunity due to COVID-19 gives CMV a chance to attack patients. CMV exists in 80-90% of Indians in asymptomatic form.

Expert talks

CMV symptoms are different for different body parts

Dr. Athar Ansari, Consultant (Department of Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine), Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "In the past month, we have detected CMV in six patients with the post-COVID-19 syndrome that came with varied manifestations." Symptoms of CMV depend on what body part is affected. If it involves lungs, one will have a fever, difficulty in breathing, chest pain, or cough, he said.

Details

CMV has been reported in immunocompetent patients as well

The patients that were admitted to Apollo after 20-30 days of testing COVID-19 positive were detected with conditions like hypoxia, inflammation in the lungs and liver, and one of them was a known case of acute myeloid leukemia, Dr. Ansari said. CMV colitis is a known entity. Although more common in immunocompromised, it has been reported in immunocompetent patients earlier as well, he added.

Reason

Steroids can trigger CMV infection in COVID-19 patients

The reason for the activation of CMV in these patients could be COVID-19-induced immunosuppression and high-dose steroid therapy, said Dr. Avdhesh Bansal, Senior Consultant, Department of Respiratory, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. CMV disease can have varied presentations; a high index of suspicion is required to make the diagnosis among COVID-19 patients with persistent symptoms not responding to treatment, he said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

Latest News

Nissan KICKS is available with benefits worth Rs. 85,000

Auto

New drug target to treat coronavirus, fight future pandemic found

Technology

Facebook asked to appear before Delhi panel in riots enquiry

India

Over 7L annual deaths in India linked to abnormal temperature

World

Amazon's first digital center in India launched in Surat

India

Latest Delhi News

Yamuna pollution: DPCC imposes Rs. 12cr fine on 12 CETPs

Delhi

Third COVID-19 wave: Delhi government panel devises color-coded response system

Delhi

Delhi: Teenage boy found dead with injury marks on body

Delhi

Delhi's NO2 pollution increased by 125% in one year: Study

Delhi

Delhi: Rape, harassment cases of women up; heinous crimes down

Delhi