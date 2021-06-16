Judo coach arrested in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case

Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been named as the main accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a judo coach in connection with a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium that took place on May 4 involving Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in which a wrestler died and his two friends were injured, officials said. The judo coach, Subhash, was arrested from the national capital, a senior police official said.

Case

Sushil Kumar was arrested on May 23 for his involvement

Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. 23-year-old Dhankar succumbed to injuries later. The Olympic silver-medalist wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

Further details

Kumar's judicial custody has been extended till June 25

Police said 11 people, including Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. On Friday, the district court extended Kumar's judicial custody till June 25 in connection with the case. The two-time Olympic medalist faces charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping. Kumar and his associates had abducted Dhankar from his house in Model Town and beaten him up.

Evidence

Video of incident shows Kumar hitting a man with sticks

Police has called Kumar the main culprit and mastermind behind the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks. A video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting a man with sticks. On May 31, police had suspended Kumar's arms license.