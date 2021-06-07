As Delhi reopens, Kejriwal requests people to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Odd-even rule for markets; metro services resume today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior amid the unlocking process in the national capital. Kejriwal on Saturday had announced further relaxations in the lockdown and said Delhi Metro would operate at 50 percent capacity and markets and malls in the national capital would open on an odd-even basis from June 7.

'Important that economy comes back on track while preventing coronavirus'

"Many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. But take all the precautions to prevent corona completely - wear a mask, keep social distance and keep washing hands, there should be no laxity at all," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "One has to stay away from corona infection and also bring the economy back on track," the Chief Minister added.

Only half of available Metro trains will run for now

Malls, markets, and market complexes (except weekly markets) will open between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis in accordance with their shop numbers from today morning. "The Delhi Metro also resumed services from today. However, only half of the available trains have been inducted into service with a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines," officials said.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control: CM

Delhi on Sunday, reported 381 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 15 this year, resulting in a further decline in the daily positivity rate to 0.5 percent. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has reached 14,29,244, according to the daily health bulletin. Kejriwal had on Saturday said the coronavirus situation in Delhi is quite under control.