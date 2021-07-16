Home / News / Delhi News / Delhi: Kidnapped three-year-old boy rescued after over a month
Delhi

Delhi: Kidnapped three-year-old boy rescued after over a month

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 11:12 am
Delhi: Kidnapped three-year-old boy rescued after over a month
The three-year-old boy went missing from north Delhi's Timarpur on May 22

The Delhi Police has rescued a three-year-old boy from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area over a month after he went missing and arrested five people on the kidnapping charge, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Raj Rani (70), her daughter Anuj Rani (35), Seema (35), Sunita (29), and Sarvesh (49). Here's more.

In this article
Suspicion

The child went missing from Timarpur on May 22

The child went missing from the Timarpur area in north Delhi on May 22, following which his father filed a complaint with the police. At the time of the probe, suspicion fell on Sunita, who resides in the victim's neighborhood. She and all those in touch with her were questioned, a senior police official said.

Interrogation

A mother-daughter duo was trying to sell the child: Official

"On Tuesday, we got to know that the child was in the Jahangirpuri area and a mother-daughter duo was trying to sell him. Following a raid, Raj Rani and her daughter Anuj Rani were arrested and the child was also rescued," he said. Interrogation of the duo led to the disclosure of the names of their associates who were also subsequently arrested, police said.

Information

Accused disclosed that they were running short on money

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that during questioning, the accused disclosed they were running short on money due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is why they planned to kidnap children.

Arrest

Sunita and Sarvesh involved three others in the plan

Sunita planned to kidnap the boy and was given assurance by her acquaintance Sarvesh, an autorickshaw driver, that selling him would fetch Rs. 70,000. They also involved Seema, Anuj Rani, and her mother Raj Rani in the plan, the DCP said. After kidnapping the boy, they were looking for a suitable buyer when they got arrested, he said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

Latest News

Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022

Entertainment

We need more representation of South Asians: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Entertainment

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai; local train services hit

Mumbai

MP well collapse: Three bodies retrieved; search operation on

India

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Latest Delhi News

It's finally here! Monsoon rains drench a parched Delhi

Delhi

Janpath Market shut down following violation of COVID-19 protocols

Delhi

Nine, including mastermind, arrested in Bara Hindu Rao area shooting

Delhi

Delhi government to identify children orphaned during pandemic through survey

Delhi

Delhi's fourth 'heatwave day' of July ends with rains

Delhi

Delhi Police News

Minor girl who went missing from Bengal found in Delhi

India

Notorious snatcher held after encounter with police in Rohini

Delhi

Kitty Kumaramangalam murder: Police raids to nab the third suspect

India

Delhi: Rape, harassment cases of women up; heinous crimes down

Delhi

Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people by impersonating IAS officer

Delhi