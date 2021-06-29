Lady Shri Ram College student wins prestigious Diana Award

Devanshi Ranjan is a final-year student and has been working with NGO Ladli Foundation Trust

A 21-year-old student of Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College in Delhi has received the coveted Diana Award for advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and empowering young changemakers. Devanshi Ranjan, a final-year student, has been working with NGO Ladli Foundation Trust to help underprivileged children, especially girl students, with their studies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Award

'Highest accolade' a young person can achieve for social action

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is considered the "highest accolade" a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts. It is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons - the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Quote

Was extremely elated when I learned about the honor: Ranjan

"I found out that I will be honored with the Diana Award on May 5. I was extremely elated but couldn't share the news with anyone except for my immediate family till the commencement of the virtual ceremony on June 28," Ranjan told PTI.

Relief work

Worked on educating slum and village students during COVID-19: Ranjan

"My work centered around the COVID-19 pandemic relief work. A number of surveys and reports showed an increase in the number of drop-outs in schools, especially the female students, as availing education online was not affordable for all," she said. "I worked with NGO Ladli Trust and under its program, Pathanshala conducted workshops and educated students from slums and villages," she added.

Recipients

Ranjan taught over 1,000 slum children across New Delhi

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award

Ranjan during this period taught over 1,000 children in the slums across New Delhi. She also distributed books, stationery, and other resource material in the semi-urban and rural areas of Delhi-NCR. "We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and all over the globe who are changemakers for their generation," said Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award.

Award

The Diana Award was conferred on 400 people globally

"We know by receiving this honor they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens," the CEO further added during the virtual award ceremony. The Diana Award, given to people under the age category 9 to 25 years, was conferred on 400 people globally.