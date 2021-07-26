Maximum trains running with same frequency as pre-COVID-19 time: DMRC

Delhi Metro will run on full capacity from today, subject to 50 people per coach

Notwithstanding the restrictions on the number of passengers to be carried, the DMRC is running maximum trains, performing over 5,100 trips with the highest frequency daily as was available during pre-COVID-19 time, officials said. The Delhi Metro on Sunday said that its services will run with full seating capacity from July 26, but there would still be no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Seating capacity

Metro to carry 50 passengers per coach from today

The DMRC is running trains with 50 percent seating capacity since June 7 when the services had resumed after a long hiatus. Crowding of passengers has been reported at various stations, but DMRC has maintained that it's on account of maintaining the COVID-19 norms. With the revised guidelines, a maximum of 50 passengers per coach is permitted, as against 300 prior to the pandemic.

Entry gates

Additional 16 entry gates to be opened at stations

Meanwhile, DMRC officials on Sunday night said that 16 additional entry gates will be made operational at 16 stations (one at each station) across the network from tomorrow to facilitate the movement of passengers. The DMRC is already facilitating passenger entry at all its stations through 260 gates. Now 276 gates will be operational from Monday onwards, officials added.

Lockdown

Travel by metro only if absolutely necessary: DMRC

The DMRC again appealed to the public to travel by metro only when it is absolutely necessary and observe all COVID-19-related travel protocols in place for everyone's safety in this fight against the pandemic. DMRC services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the COVID-19-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.

Further details

Metro services were completely suspended from May 10

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended in view of the rising cases. However, from June 7, it has been running with 50 percent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters. The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 253 stations covering around 348 km of route area.