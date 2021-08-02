Minor girl dies under suspicious circumstances; cremated without parents' consent

The girl lived with her parents in the village in a rented house in front of a crematorium

A nine-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances, with her parents alleging that she was cremated without their consent by a crematorium's priest in Old Nangal village in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday. The police said that the girl lived with her parents in the village in a rented house in front of a crematorium.

Incident

The girl had gone to get water from the crematorium

On Sunday around 5:30 pm, she went to get cold water from a water cooler at the crematorium after informing her mother. At 6 pm, the crematorium's priest, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people, known to the girl's mother, called her there and showed her daughter's body claiming that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler, a senior police officer said.

Details

The priest, others dissuaded the mother from making PCR call

There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow and her lips were also blue, the officer added. The priest and the others dissuaded her mother from making a PCR call, saying that the police will make a case out of it and during the post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl's organs, so it was better to cremate her, the officer said.

PCR call

The woman made a hue and cry later

The girl was cremated but later the woman with her husband raised a hue and cry that it was done without their consent. A crowd of 200 villagers gathered there and a PCR call was made from the spot, police said. The PCR call was received at Delhi Cantt Police Station around 10:30 pm following which police rushed to the spot.

Situation

A case was registered under relevant sections

"They brought the situation was brought under control. The woman gave her statement and a case was registered under relevant sections," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said. "The priest was taken into custody and an FSL team and a crime team were called to collect evidence from the scene," he added.