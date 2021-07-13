It's finally here! Monsoon rains drench a parched Delhi

The Southwest Monsoon finally reached Delhi on Tuesday, making it the most delayed in 19 years

The Southwest Monsoon finally reached Delhi on Tuesday, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most delayed in 19 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In 2002, the monsoon had covered Delhi on July 19. "The monsoon has arrived in Delhi," senior IMD scientist K Jenamani confirmed after a spell of rains drenched parts of South Delhi.

IMD faced tough time forecasting rains in Delhi

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. However, last year, the wind system had reached the city on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29. The weather department had quite a tough time forecasting the advancement of monsoon over the national capital this year.

Such failure by numerical models regarding forecasts is rare: IMD

After several wayward forecasts, the IMD acknowledged on Monday that "such type of failure by numerical models in the prediction of monsoon over the capital is rare and uncommon." The IMD had earlier said monsoon would hit Delhi on June 15, which would have been 12 days early, but the wind system entered a "break" phase.

Previous predictions about monsoon hitting Delhi

In early June, the Met Office said the conditions will become favorable for the monsoon to advance to Delhi and other parts of northwest India by July 7. Later, it said Delhi will get its first monsoon rains around July 10.

Rains eluded Delhi on Sunday and Monday despite revised forecasts

The weather department revised the forecast yet again on Saturday, saying the monsoon may reach the capital in the next 24 hours. But the wind system kept the city waiting on Sunday and there was hardly any rainfall on Monday too. As monsoon played truant in the region, Central Delhi is now the most rain-deficient district in the country.

Delhi has been placed under the 'large deficient' states category

Central Delhi received only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 132 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. It has recorded a shortfall of 94 percent. Overall, Delhi has so far received 67 percent less rainfall than normal, putting it in the category of "large deficient" states. IMD had been continuously monitoring the monsoon's progress into the remaining parts of India.