Delhi schools allowed monthly fee collection with 15 percent reduction

School management shall not prevent a child from participating in ongoing activities if parents are unable to pay fees due to the current hardship

Private schools in Delhi can collect fees on a monthly basis with a 15 percent reduction in lieu of facilities that could not be utilized by students during the lockdown period, the Delhi Government announced on Thursday. It said that school management shall not prevent a child from participating in ongoing activities if parents are unable to pay fees due to the current hardship.

The order comes as a much-needed relief to parents

It also said school management shall not strike off a child's name if parents are unable to pay fees. "In order to clear the confusion and give much-needed relief to parents, the Delhi Government has issued an order to private schools to charge fees on a monthly basis under approved heads but with 15 percent fees deduction for academic year 2020-21," the government stated.

Excess fees collected should be refunded or adjusted

"To illustrate, if the school's monthly fee in FY 2020-21 is Rs. 3,000, the schools are entitled to collect Rs. 2,550 monthly after a deduction of 15 percent," it said. "If the school has collected the fee in excess of the direction referred above, the same shall be refunded to parents or adjusted in the subsequent month of fee to the parents," it added.

Aim is to prevent profiteering and commercialization: DoE

The Directorate of Education (DoE) noted that the order to cut the fees by 15 percent, as directed by Delhi High Court, has been carried out to prevent profiteering and commercialization in times of COVID-19. "This order by the Delhi Government is applicable to all the 460 schools who had petitioned the High Court," it said.

Last year, schools were directed to collect only tuition fee

"The reduction of fees will be a respite for all the students and parents during the time of COVID-19," it further said. When a nationwide lockdown was announced last year in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi Government had directed schools that no fee, except tuition fee, will be charged from parents during the lockdown period.

Quarterly or annual collection of fees wasn't allowed

Tuition fees was to be collected monthly as opposed to lump sums like on a quarterly or annual basis. Further, annual and development charges could be charged from parents on a pro-rata basis only on a monthly basis after the lockdown is over.