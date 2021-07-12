Nine, including mastermind, arrested in Bara Hindu Rao area shooting

Five more people were apprehended in the Bara Hindu Rao firing incident following a shootout with police in Shastri Park in New Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of those arrested to nine. The shootout took place at around 11:15 pm between the northern range team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the criminals, they added. Here are more details.

"During the encounter, alleged mastermind Mohd Danish (37), Soiab Sidduque (26), Sarafat Ali (35), Sonu (32), and Satender Kumar (30), sustained injuries," said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, the police said. Four accused—Rahul alias Charlie (23), Himanshu (21), and Mehtab (52), and Feroze, were arrested earlier.

The incident had taken place on Thursday in north Delhi's Filmistan Road and left two people dead. According to the Police, assailants were hired allegedly by Danish to threaten rival businessman, Mohd Naeem Ahmed, and his nephew Muneeb over a property-related matter. "On Thursday, three of the four men stopped the businessman's car and started quarreling with him and Muneeb," they added.

However, some people gathered and overpowered two of them. But after a while they managed to escape, police said. Later, the men returned and opened fire, targeting Ahmed and Muneeb. Police said, "Unfortunately, two passersby came in their line of fire and were killed. One of the deceased had been identified as Sanjay Rajput (30) while the identity of the other is being ascertained."

According to The Indian Express, another accused Ravi Sharma, who was hired to threaten Ahmed is absconding. The police is also probing if the conspiracy to eliminate Ahmed and his nephew was hatched in Tihar jail, with the help of a local criminal lodged there.

Ahmed, Muneeb were rivals of other builders in the area

Ahmed and Muneeb, reportedly, were rivals of other builders in Sadar Bazaar and Bara Hindu Rao areas. Muneeb had managed to get a stay on the construction of a building at Ahata Kidara and was responsible for the demolition of the property. Danish was upset by this and decided to settle scores with Ahmed and Muneeb.

Danish contacted Feroze, Mehtab to execute the plan

The police investigations revealed that Danish contacted Feroze and his father-in-law Mehtab to attack the businessman and his nephew. According to the police, Feroze was present at the incident site, but he was not part of the shooting.