More beds will be added post-oxygen crisis resolution: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the number of beds for coronavirus patients will be increased in large numbers once the oxygen crisis in the national capital is resolved. He also said that around 800 ICU beds are likely to be added in central government hospitals soon. Here are more details.

Quote

Delhi government has asked for an additional 7,000 beds

"We have asked the Centre to give us 7,000 beds for two weeks. So far, 2,000 beds have been given. The number of beds is being increased, but Delhi has been facing a serious problem regarding oxygen supply for the last three days," Jain said.

Oxygen

Delhi's quota for oxygen was increased on Wednesday

"The Centre increased Delhi's quota of oxygen on Wednesday (from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes). However, oxygen is also needed for new COVID-19 centers being operationalized in Delhi," the minister said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier urged the Centre to provide oxygen. "Beds for COVID-19 patients will be increased in a large number once this crisis ends," the minister said.

Information

Delhi recorded 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases

Delhi in the last 24-hours recorded 24,638 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 9,30,179 COVID-19 cases. So far the national capital has recorded 12,887 COVID-19 deaths and 8,31,928 COVID-19 recoveries.

Small Hospitals

Several small hospitals struggled to replenish oxygen supply on Thursday

Jain said, "Hospitals in Delhi grappled with a shortage of oxygen the entire night. The supply had almost finished in some hospitals. Thereafter, small quantities of oxygen were distributed among hospitals." On Thursday morning, several small hospitals in Delhi struggled to replenish the oxygen supply for their patients, even as some big healthcare facilities received fresh stock overnight.

Information

Delhi HC had ordered Centre to provide oxygen

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday night ordered the Centre to "forthwith" provide oxygen by whatever means to hospitals in Delhi facing a shortage of the gas in treating serious COVID-19 patients, observing it seems human life is not important for the state.

Centre's assurance

Centre assured HC of no obstruction in oxygen supply

In last few days, several Delhi hospitals have flagged a shortage of oxygen supply. The Centre, represented by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, assured the court that it will facilitate the supply of the increased allocation of 480 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi and the same will reach the national capital without any obstructions. However, several private hospitals complained that no help has reached them

Centre

SC asks for the Centre's plan on oxygen supply, vaccination

The Supreme Court today took a suo motu cognizance of the devastating coronavirus crisis in the country and asked the Centre to furnish a plan about oxygen, essential drug supply, vaccination, and lockdowns. A bench, led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, has listed the matter for hearing on Friday. SC appointed noted lawyer Harish Salve as amicus curiae.

Centre's order

Centre issues order for unrestricted movement of oxygen tankers

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today passed an order that transportation of oxygen tankers must remain unhindered, at a time when healthcare infrastructure has been overburdened due to the surging coronavirus cases. The government underlined that no one can limit the supply of oxygen to one particular state. Senior officials like DMs, DCPs, and SPs will be responsible for implementing the order.