Delhi's fourth 'heatwave day' of July ends with rains

In some respite from the scorching heat, parts of Delhi received rains Thursday night. Delhi's fourth "heatwave day" of this month on Thursday saw the mercury rising to 41.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, according to the weather department. The city had reeled under heatwave on July 1 (43.1 degrees Celsius), July 2 (41.3 degrees Celsius), and July 7 (42.6 degrees Celsius).

Temperature

Notably, for the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above the normal. On Thursday, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the national capital, settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius. In addition, the relative humidity was recorded at 40%.

Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rain accompanied with winds of speed 20-40kmph in and around South Delhi, Haryana's Gohana and Rohtak, Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Chandausi, and Sahaswan, and Rajasthan's Nagar later in the evening. It has also forecast thunderstorms with rain on Friday and the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

AQI

Meanwhile, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday evening at 6:05 pm stood at 166. To note, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."