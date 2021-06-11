Rules for home delivery of liquor come into force today

Orders for home delivery will be taken through mobile apps and websites

The Delhi government notified the rules allowing home delivery of liquor for orders placed through mobile applications and websites on Thursday, which will come into effect from Friday. Although the amended excise rules will come into force from Friday, the home delivery of liquor will take some time as the government is yet to issue the terms and conditions to implement it.

License

Impracticality of rules has led to non-issuance of L-13 license

Under the previous excise rules, home delivery of liquor was allowed only for orders placed through fax and email. Due to the impracticality of the rules, there were no takers for the L-13 license. To date, the government has not issued any L-13 license. After amending the rules, orders for home delivery of liquor can be taken through mobile apps and websites.

Rules

Home delivery depends on number of applications for L-13 licenses

According to an official notification issued on Thursday, the Delhi finance department has said most of the amendments, including that of Rule 66 of the Delhi Excise Rules, will come into effect from June 10. However, whether or not home delivery of liquor finally begins in Delhi still depends on the number of applications for L-13 licenses and the government's willingness to clear those.

Open spaces

Notification regarding serving liquor in open places also published

Meanwhile, the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, permit the holders of the necessary licenses to serve liquor in open spaces. The open spaces include places such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars attached to hotels, and independent restaurants, where customers will also have a choice of getting alcohol in bottles.