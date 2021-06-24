Home / News / Delhi News / Show-cause notice to liquor store for flouting COVID-19 guidelines
Delhi

Show-cause notice to liquor store for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 06:29 pm
Show-cause notice to liquor store for flouting COVID-19 guidelines
The notice says that the excise department finds it fit to suspend the store's L-6 license with immediate effect

The state excise department issued a show-cause notice to a liquor store in the national capital for not maintaining social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, finding it fit to suspend the store's L-6 license with immediate effect. L-6 license is given to retail vendors of Indian liquor/beer and it is granted only to select undertakings of the Delhi government.

In this article
Information

L-6 license of the store can be suspended

The notice was issued to the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), shop number 4058 at Roshanara Road, on June 22. "Deputy Commissioner (Excise) deems it fit to suspend the L-6 license of the store with immediate effect," the notice stated.

Act

This is what the notice says

"It has come to the notice of the Excise Department that social distancing norm was not maintained at vend No. 4058 Roshanara Road, Delhi of Mis DCCWS," it said. "And whereas, the said conduct of M/s DCCWS is violative of the instruction of DDMA orders, which attracts the provisions of Section 17(c) of Delhi Excise Act, 2009," the notice added.

Direction

Liquor vends have been directed to ensure protocols are followed

M/s DCCWS is directed to appear on June 30 at 4 pm through an authorized representative along with requisite documents failing which appropriate action, under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010, shall be initiated against the licenses, it added. The Delhi government had directed all liquor vends to deploy adequate marshals and staff to strictly ensure COVID-19-appropriate behavior.

Order

Excise department has listed all guidelines that should be followed

"All the four Government Corporations viz. DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC, and DCCWS shall deploy adequate marshals at all their vends (L-6 & L-8) and private licensees (L-7, L-9 & L-10) shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID-19-appropriate-behavior," the excise department had said in an order. The department also mentioned the protocols of COVID-19-appropriate-behavior from wearing masks to no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

Latest News

Ferrari 296 GTB, with an 818hp plug-in hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Auto

First look of Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's 'Filhaal 2' released

Entertainment

Tata Nexon EV updated with new wheels and touchscreen console

Auto

Twitter India MD gets relief from court in Ghaziabad case

India

Emotional, complicated: Jennifer Aniston on 'The Morning Show' S02 storyline

Entertainment

Latest Delhi News

Comparing pizza delivery with delivering ration a vulgar joke: BJP

Delhi

Monsoon likely to elude Delhi till end of June: IMD

Delhi

With 89 cases, Delhi records lowest single-day spike this year

Delhi

Delhi government sets up vaccine center for people traveling abroad

Delhi

Third wave highly likely, Delhi government preparing on war-footing: Kejriwal

Delhi