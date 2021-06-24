Show-cause notice to liquor store for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

The notice says that the excise department finds it fit to suspend the store's L-6 license with immediate effect

The state excise department issued a show-cause notice to a liquor store in the national capital for not maintaining social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, finding it fit to suspend the store's L-6 license with immediate effect. L-6 license is given to retail vendors of Indian liquor/beer and it is granted only to select undertakings of the Delhi government.

Information

L-6 license of the store can be suspended

The notice was issued to the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), shop number 4058 at Roshanara Road, on June 22. "Deputy Commissioner (Excise) deems it fit to suspend the L-6 license of the store with immediate effect," the notice stated.

Act

This is what the notice says

"It has come to the notice of the Excise Department that social distancing norm was not maintained at vend No. 4058 Roshanara Road, Delhi of Mis DCCWS," it said. "And whereas, the said conduct of M/s DCCWS is violative of the instruction of DDMA orders, which attracts the provisions of Section 17(c) of Delhi Excise Act, 2009," the notice added.

Direction

Liquor vends have been directed to ensure protocols are followed

M/s DCCWS is directed to appear on June 30 at 4 pm through an authorized representative along with requisite documents failing which appropriate action, under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010, shall be initiated against the licenses, it added. The Delhi government had directed all liquor vends to deploy adequate marshals and staff to strictly ensure COVID-19-appropriate behavior.

Order

Excise department has listed all guidelines that should be followed

"All the four Government Corporations viz. DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC, and DCCWS shall deploy adequate marshals at all their vends (L-6 & L-8) and private licensees (L-7, L-9 & L-10) shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID-19-appropriate-behavior," the excise department had said in an order. The department also mentioned the protocols of COVID-19-appropriate-behavior from wearing masks to no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco.