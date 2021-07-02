Sixty-one-year-old man kills wife, hangs self in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

The exact reason behind the suspected murder-suicide is not known yet

A 61-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and then hanged himself in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area apparently after a heated argument, the police said on Friday. The couple used to fight often, but the exact reason behind the suspected murder-suicide case is not known yet, and the matter is being investigated, they further said.

Incident

Woman was allegedly hit with a blunt object

"No suicide note has been recovered from the house," the police said. According to them, a heated argument broke out between Jahid Ali and 53-year-old Nazneen on Thursday evening, following which the husband allegedly hit the wife on her head with a blunt object and killed her. "He then allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using an old kurta," the police said.

Death

The couple's son informed a neighbor about the incident

"The couple's 16-year-old son, a Class 12 student, told a neighbor about the incident who then informed the police," a senior officer said. "We got a PCR call around 7:25 pm on Thursday. Preliminary investigation suggested that the man killed his wife using a blunt object and later hanged himself," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Action

Legal action will be initiated based on post-mortem report: Police

"No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The couple often fought but the exact reason for their quarrel on the day of the incident is being investigated," Singh said. "The bodies will be handed over after a post-mortem examination, and legal action will be initiated based on its report," the DCP further said.

Information

Nazneen had lodged domestic violence case few years back

"The weapon of offense has, however, not been recovered yet," the DCP said. Nazneen had some years ago lodged a case of domestic violence against her husband in a court, police said.