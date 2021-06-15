Student bodies happy after bail granted to Pinjra Tod members

Student bodies want the other activists arrested under UAPA to be released

Student activists and bodies on Tuesday welcomed Delhi High Court's order to grant bail to Pinjra Tod members Devanagana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha. They were arrested under the stringent UAPA in connection with the Delhi riots last year. They also demanded that all political prisoners arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) be released.

Further details

AISA wants Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid to be released

JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh said all political prisoners should be released. The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) said, "Delhi HC frees Asif, Devangana & Natasha! Using UAPA to silence pro-democracy student activists protesting against divisive #CAA_NRC_NPR law by Modi govt stands exposed," it tweeted. The student body also demanded the release of student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid.

Support

Safoora Zargar expresses happiness over the decision

Reacting to the court order, Safoora Zargar, a Jamia Millia Islamia scholar and co-accused in the UAPA case, said it was one of the happiest days of her life. Zargar was granted bail in the case in June last year. The Delhi Police did not oppose the high court's decision on humanitarian grounds as she was pregnant at that time.

Shield

Arrests were a ruse to protect real culprits: DU Professor

Profess Apoorvanand was questioned in Delhi riots case

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, who was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots in August last year, said the whole exercise was to shield the real perpetrators. "None of them should have been charged or arrested in the first place. All others must be freed. They are out and ruling us. Spreading hate, planning violence," he tweeted

Here is his tweet

Case

Delhi witnessed violence between CAA supporters and those against it

Communal violence broke out in Northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those opposing it spiraled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. Tanha, Narwal, and Kalita had challenged a trial court order that dismissed their bail pleas believing that the allegations against them were prima facie true.