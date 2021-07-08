Home / News / Delhi News / Delhi: Teenage boy found dead with injury marks on body
Delhi

Delhi: Teenage boy found dead with injury marks on body

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 11:06 am
Delhi: Teenage boy found dead with injury marks on body
16-year-old boy found dead with injury marks on body in Delhi's Kapashera border area

A 16-year-old boy was found dead with injury marks on the body in Southwest Delhi's Kapashera border area on Wednesday evening, the police said. The boy, identified as Sandeep Mehto, was a resident of Samalkha. It is suspected that he was thrashed for entering a farm. According to the police, a passerby spotted the body around 5:00 pm and made a PCR call.

In this article
Inquiry

Mehto entered a farm along with two friends: DCP (Southwest)

After receiving the call, cops rushed to the spot and called Mehto's family who identified the body, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, during an inquiry, it was found that around 11:00 am on Wednesday, Mehto entered a farm along with his two friends. The farm belonged to one Prakarti Sandhu, a resident of Gurgaon.

Suspicion

Suspected that Mehto was beaten up by sticks: Police

The guard of the farm thought that Mehto and his friends entered the premises in order to steal something. He caught hold of Mehto, while his two friends escaped from the farm, Singh said. Sandhu was also present at the spot. It is suspected that the boy was beaten up by sticks and one stick hit his head, the police said.

Case

Mehto collapsed around 50-60 meters away from the farm: Police

When Mehto was trying to run, some dogs chased him; he also has dog bites on the body, the police said. Mehto collapsed around 50-60m away from the farm where he died. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. A team was sent to Gurgaon to arrest the accused and further investigation is underway, the police added.

