Home / News / Delhi News / Three killed, one injured as lift crashes at construction site
Delhi

Three killed, one injured as lift crashes at construction site

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 11:20 am
Three killed, one injured as lift crashes at construction site
Three laborers were declared brought dead at the hospital, one of them is undergoing treatment

Three laborers were killed and one was injured after an open lift fell from height at a DDA construction site in Dwarka's Sector-14 on Tuesday, police said. Police received information about the incident around 5 pm. "Three injured men were rushed to the Shree Hospital in Sector-12, Dwarka and one was taken to the Tarak Hospital at Dwarka Mor," a senior police officer said.

In this article
Injured

The injured person is undergoing treatment at Shree Hospital

"Panna Lal Yadav, 50, was declared brought dead at the Tarak Hospital. Basant, 29, and Mangal Prasad Singh were also declared brought dead at the Shree Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. "Surender Rai, 48, who suffered injuries during the accident is under treatment at the Shree Hospital," the DCP added.

Case

Case has already been registered

Prima facie, offenses under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been made out, the police said. A case has been already registered, the police added.

Similar incident

A similar construction site accident was reported in Bengaluru

When contacted, a senior DDA official said, "An order has been issued to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the incident. If any lapse is found on anyone's part, appropriate action will be taken." A similar incident was reported in April where four migrant laborers were electrocuted at Anekal bordering Tamil Nadu in Bengaluru while erecting a pandal.

Information

Incident happened at groundbreaking ceremony of a multi-story building

The incident took place at Indlabele in Anekal Taluk where the groundbreaking ceremony of a multi-story residential building was held. The iron structure was being laid beneath a high tension wire when a pole came in touch with the wire resulting in their death.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

Latest News

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, with 631hp V8 engine, breaks cover

Auto

England beat Sri Lanka in first ODI: Records broken

Sports

Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale in India today

Technology

3rd T20I, SA beat WI by one run: Records broken

Sports

COVAXIN effectively neutralizes the Delta variant, top US body says

India

Latest Delhi News

Delhi hospitals directed to reduce number of COVID-19 beds

Delhi

Farmers march: Delhi Police tightens security arrangements across borders

Delhi

Comparing pizza delivery with delivering ration a vulgar joke: BJP

Delhi

Monsoon likely to elude Delhi till end of June: IMD

Delhi

With 89 cases, Delhi records lowest single-day spike this year

Delhi