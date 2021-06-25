Three men arrested for posing as policemen, robbing delivery boy

The three accused assaulted Shivam and took away his debit card and cash

Three men were arrested for allegedly posing as policemen and robbing a delivery boy in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Manish Bali (29), Kuldeep (19), and Bunty Kashyap. The incident took place on Thursday when Shivam (28), who works with an online food delivery platform, was returning after delivering articles at Dada Bari, Mehrauli.

Incident

Two of them accused Shivam of stealing an iPhone

Two bike-borne men stopped him by saying that they were policemen. "The duo also accused Shivam of stealing an iPhone. When he refused to admit the crime, they started beating him up. The duo then called their third associate and told Shivam that they were calling a sub-inspector from the police station," a senior police officer said.

Arrest

Shivam was assaulted and his debit card, cash snatched away

"Then all the three accused assaulted Shivam and took away his debit card and Rs. 700 from him," he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "We registered a case in this connection and our team found the registration numbers of both the bikes which were used in the commission of the crime. The three accused were later arrested."

Similar incident

A similar case of extortion was reported earlier this month

"The robbed amount and the debit card along with the two motorcycles used in the crime have been recovered," police added. A similar incident was reported earlier this month where a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and taking away mobile phones and a wallet from a person in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar.

Quote

Accused cheated people as he is addicted to alcohol, drugs

"The accused worked as a private guard and was previously involved in a case of cheating," police said. "The accused disclosed that he cheated people for money as he is addicted to alcohol and drugs," said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).