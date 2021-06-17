Two illegal hookah bars busted in Delhi; 29 apprehended

The Police raided one hookah bar on June 12 and another on Monday

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has busted two illegal hookah bars in south Delhi's Kalkaji area and apprehended 29 people, including the owners. "The owners of the illegal establishments have been identified as Monu (32) of Govindpuri Extension, Rohit (25) of Chirag Delhi, Karan Nayyar (32) of Kalkaji, and Aditya Dixit (28) of Govindpuri," the police said.

"On June 12, police came across a café called Sound & Fog, near Govindpuri Extension where several customers were having hookah. Police raided the cafe and apprehended its owners Monu and Rohit, along with five customers," a senior police officer said.

"A case under relevant sections was registered at the Kalkaji Police Station. The accused persons were apprehended, and one hookah was seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said. On Monday, police raided another establishment, Khana Badosh Café, near the Gol Chakkar in Kalkaji. The owners of the cafe, Nayyar and Dixit, and 20 customers were arrested, and three hookahs were seized.

Notably, on April 29, another hookah bar was busted in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, and 17 people were arrested. According to the police, the hookah bar was running in the basement of a property dealer's office. The accused violated the District Disaster Management Authority guidelines as Delhi was under lockdown at that time. Two such bars were busted in Rohini in January.