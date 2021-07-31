Two held over abduction, killing of man in East Delhi

The accused were arrested from Jaipur, Rajasthan

Two more men involved in allegedly abducting and killing a 28-year-old man in a road rage case at New Ashok Nagar in Delhi were arrested from Rajasthan even as efforts are being made to recover the body of the victim from a canal in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The accused, Vikas Sirohi (34), and his associate Vineet (33) were arrested in Jaipur.

Other accused

A police constable and his associate are also involved

All the four accused, including Delhi Police constable Monu Sirohi and his associate Harish, have been arrested in the case after over a month for allegedly abducting and killing Ajeet Kumar, police said. Both the accused persons were known to Sirohi. On the night of the incident, they came to see him. They have confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Arrest

They were produced before the Karkardooma court

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, "Both accused had fled to Mumbai to evade arrest. They later shifted their hideout to Jaipur. A team was rushed to Jaipur and with the help of the Crime Branch, both the accused were apprehended." They were produced before the Karkardooma court in Delhi on Friday and have been remanded to six days of police custody.

Details

Deceased's brother had filed the missing report

Reconstruction of the scene of the crime is being done and efforts are also underway at Gang Nahar Canal, Moorad Nagar to trace out the deceased's body with the help of divers. On June 13, one Ashok Kumar lodged a missing report about his brother Ajeet Kumar, a resident of New Kondli, at New Ashok Nagar police station.

Investigation

The accused men had beaten the deceased brutally

On June 15, a complaint by Ashok Kumar was received where he raised suspicion that his brother might have been abducted and killed, police said. Investigation revealed that on the night of the incident, both parties were in an inebriated state. Ajeet Kumar came in front of the car of Sirohi and others following which an altercation broke out between them, police said.

Further details

The deceased's body was dumped in a canal in Mooradnagar

Ajeet Kumar and his friend Atul were beaten up. Atul managed to escape from the spot, while they caught Ajeet Kumar and assaulted him brutally, according to the police. Later, Ajeet Kumar was abducted in a car and taken to Mooradnagar in Uttar Pradesh. When he died, his body was dumped in the canal there, they said.

Information

Inspector has been suspended, constable Sirohi has been dismissed

Inspector Parmod Kumar, Station House Officer of New Ashok Nagar Police Station, has been suspended for the delay in registration of the case and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him. Sirohi has been dismissed from the service of the Delhi Police.