Delhi BJP stages protest near Kejriwal's residence over water crisis

Led by Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta, the protesters raised anti-government slogans

Leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi's Civil Lines area on Friday over the water crisis in the national capital. Led by Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta, the protesters raised anti-government slogans. "The protesters were stopped around 500 meters from Kejriwal's house by police," a BJP leader said.

Schemes

Water production and distribution schemes have not yet started: Gupta

Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and others first gathered at the Chandgi Ram Akhara near Ring Road and then marched toward the Chief Minister's residence on Flagstaff Road. Addressing the gathering, Gupta alleged that schemes for water production and distribution announced in the last seven years have not yet started.

Allegation

Delhi Government is in connivance with the tanker mafia: Gupta

"The Delhi Government is responsible for the water crisis as it's in connivance with the tanker mafia," Gupta claimed. "The Delhi Government, which came to power with the promise to finish the tanker mafia in the city, is now minting money in connivance with them. Piped water supply is not being given in Delhi colonies so that the tanker mafia could flourish," Gupta said.

Water shortage

Delhi Government has been blaming Haryana for water shortage

The Delhi Government has been blaming Haryana for the shortage of water in the city over the last few days. The Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha had alleged that the Haryana Government was releasing less water than what was prescribed for the national capital, thereby creating a shortage in some parts of the city.