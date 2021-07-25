Home / News / Entertainment News / '14 Phere' review: Double marriage doesn't offer viewers double fun
Entertainment

'14 Phere' review: Double marriage doesn't offer viewers double fun

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 08:15 pm
'14 Phere' review: Double marriage doesn't offer viewers double fun
'14 Phere' review: Novel concept is let down by execution

ZEE5's latest offering 14 Phere, starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, had a lot of expectations riding on it but fails to live up to them. A financially independent couple plans double marriages and hires fake parents to avoid getting killed by their orthodox families. However, the use of humor to downplay (read trivialize) a grave issue like honor killing stings. Here's our review.

In this article
Plot

Sanjay, Aditi plan to marry twice to seek families' acceptance

As shown in the trailer, Sanjay (Massey) and Aditi (Kharbanda) are college lovebirds who now live together. But they know this relationship will never get their families' approval as they come from two different castes. Due to certain circumstances, however, marriage becomes unavoidable. Thus the chaos of fake identities, elaborate backstories, and two different weddings of the same couple is unfurled.

Unrealistic

The ending of an overall sober movie is a miss

The concept is, undoubtedly, novel and the Devanshu Singh-directorial sure provides us with situational comedy. But the ending is a miss. In real life, the chances of a man, who was hell-bent on killing his niece for running away, excusing her with mere grumbles are nearly nil. Another unlikely scenario is that of a patriarchal family dismissing their ego in fear of online backlash.

Issue

Attack on social evils is mellow, does little good

On the surface, the Manoj Kalwani-penned story can be seen as a commentary on the caste problem, patriarchy, and inter-caste marriages. However, the makers' conviction to create a comedy out of it harms the end product. Earlier, Singh had clarified the movie "celebrates the institution of family and marriage but questions a few basic flaws in a reasonable way." But "reasonable" doesn't always work.

Verdict

Lead pair impresses with notable character artists; film gets 2.5/5

Coming to the good points, Massey-Kharbanda's chemistry is on point and I would love to see them together again. Gauahar Khan as "Meryl Streep of Delhi" gets a meaty role and justifies it with her characteristic flair. One notable point was Sanjay's understanding of patriarchy and how it has affected his mother. Its nearly-110-minute length also goes in the film's favor. Verdict: 2.5/5.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi unlock brings hope for movie distributors, theater owners

Latest News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 2: Complete report

Sports

After Punjab crisis, Congress working on Rajasthan Cabinet expansion

Politics

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st T20I: Shanaka elects to bowl

Sports

Delhi unlock brings hope for movie distributors, theater owners

Entertainment

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to face CSK on September 19

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

'The Last Letter From Your Lover' review: Love v/s Universe

Entertainment

Know what the 'Avengers: Endgame' cast is up to now

Entertainment

Michael B Jordan is producing a Black Superman project

Entertainment

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Pace drops but offers nuanced moments

Entertainment

'Gotti II': Long-awaited sequel to 1996 'Gotti' is finally happening

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'14 Phere': Fun trailer brings bitter social constrictions to fore

Entertainment

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' to release in July

Entertainment

'Milaa Yun' song from Taapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba' is soul-touching

Entertainment

'Haseen Dillruba' trailer: Serves as good preview to the film

Entertainment

Vikrant Massey News

It's a tricky space: Vikrant Massey on playing complex characters

Entertainment

I want to entertain people and challenge myself: Vikrant Massey

Entertainment

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' releasing on July 23

Entertainment

Grey characters, realism appreciated in films now: Vikrant Massey

Entertainment

'Haseen Dillruba' review: The crime and mystery factor feels uninspiring

Entertainment
Trending Topics