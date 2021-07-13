'14 Phere': Fun trailer brings bitter social constrictions to fore

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 12:55 pm

What do you do when you know your parents won't allow love marriages, especially when it is an inter caste match? The well-trusted, cliche idea is to run, or one can just dupe parents, and conduct two weddings. Pretty simple. This is what Sanjay and Aditi try in 14 Phere and the recently released trailer gives us a fun introduction to this concept.

Story

Sanjay and Aditi meet in college, fall in love but..

The two-minute and 36-second video begins with the lead couple (played by Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda) meeting and falling in love in college. Things go astray when they think of marriage and suddenly all seems lost. To keep parents on board, and avoid getting honor killed, they decide to create false identities, hire fake parents, and conduct two weddings, hence 14 pheres.

Tone

When the 'aag ka dariya' is no longer a metaphor

We get a sneak-peek into self-proclaimed "Meryl Streep of Delhi" Gauahar Khan as the stand-in mother, and a priest "creating" a super-compatible kundali as "Aag ka dariya hai, dubke jaana hai," plays in the background. But the fact is this fiery stream is indeed dangerous, as inter-caste/love marriages still continue to turn fatal for young couples. Hence the non-orthodox approach by makers is pleasing.

Quote

'I'd have been fool to let go of this': Massey

Massey, recently seen in Haseen Dillruba, was so impressed with the script that he held "I'd have been a fool to let [this] go." His co-star Kharbanda, on the other hand, had this to say: "I remember the first time I read the script... It was everything I was looking for. Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one."

Makers say

'Not making fun of traditions, customs but questioning basic flaws'

Directed by Devanshu Singh (Chintu Ka Birthday) and produced by Zee Studios, 14 Phere is going to hit ZEE5 on July 23. Manoj Kalwani penned the movie. Earlier, Singh had clarified that they don't wish to "make fun of traditions and customs" in the film. Rather, it "celebrates the institution of family and marriage but questions a few basic flaws in a reasonable way."