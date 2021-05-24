Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Braveheart' turns 26: Mel Gibson had rejected this film initially?
Entertainment

'Braveheart' turns 26: Mel Gibson had rejected this film initially?

Written by
Pranav Dixit
Last updated on May 24, 2021, 08:42 pm
'Braveheart' turns 26: Mel Gibson had rejected this film initially?
Historical war film 'Braveheart' released 26 years ago today

The epic historical fiction war film Braveheart released 26 years ago today. Hollywood actor Mel Gibson starred as a Scottish rebel leader named William Wallace. He was also the director and producer of the Academy Award-winning movie. Gibson's famous line from Braveheart, "They may take our lives, but they'll never take... our freedom," is still iconic, and inspires us to this day.

In this article
Lead role

Did you know Gibson wasn't first choice to play Wallace?

Gibson, who was 40 at the time, initially turned down the lead role, as he felt that he was too old for the part. He suggested that actor Jason Patric, known for Lost Boys, Sleepers, and Speed Two, should play the iconic character. Eventually, Paramount Pictures played hardball and wanted him to play Wallace as a stipulation to finance the film.

Trivia

Our original James Bond could have been Edward Longshanks

James Bond actor Sean Connery, who played King Richard Lionheart in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, was reportedly approached to play King Edward I in Braveheart. The actor was busy filming another movie at that time, so he couldn't take up the role. The part later went to actor Patrick McGoohan, who did a splendid job as King Edward.

Accolades

'Braveheart' won five Academy Awards, Gibson won Best Director

Besides Gibson and McGoohan, the hit film also starred Sophie Marceau, Catherine McCormack, and Angus Macfadyen. The movie went on to win five Academy Awards - Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, and Best Sound Effects Editing. It also won the Best Director Golden Globe award for Gibson. The film grossed $210.4 million worldwide (around $365 million, adjusted for inflation in 2021).

Runtime

A four-hour version of 'Braveheart' actually exists

The venture originally had a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes. Sheryl Lansing, the head of Paramount at that time, requested Gibson and the editor to cut it down to two hours, 48 minutes. Apparently, Gibson also had a four-hour version of the film. However, he said he would release it only if Paramount and Fox were interested in reassembling it.

Props

A long story: Of fake horses and real army

Some of the battle scenes in the film turned out far more realistic than intended, with the 1,600 extras. Most of them were members of the Fórsa Cosanta Áitiúil (FCA), which is the reserve Irish Army. Many of the horses in the battle scenes were mechanical. Notably, Gibson had said that he'd give $5 to anyone who could spot fakes in the theatrical release.

History

Meet the real braveheart - Robert the Bruce

In the film, portrayal of Robert the Bruce offended many Scots. They considered him a national hero, and is said to have never betrayed Wallace in real life. In fact, he publicly supported him and his war efforts, people said. It is believed that his heart was literally carried into a battle by Sir James Douglas, giving birth to the nickname Brave Heart.

Tours

Apparently, the film had a great impact on Scottish tourism

Though the film rubbed the Scots in the wrong way, it helped the country's tourism. Till today, Braveheart tours are available for those visiting the UK. They can visit Wallace's place of birth at Elderslie to his monument in Stirling and Dumbarton Castle. Ken Thomson from Stirling District Tourism said, "The success of Braveheart was instrumental in making Stirling a must-visit destination."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sawant wants 'Indian Idol' to focus on talent, not drama

Latest News

After black, white fungus, yellow fungus case reported in Ghaziabad

India

Rajya Sabha MP objects to 'The Family Man-2' Tamils' portrayal

Entertainment

'Nobody dying for lack of marriage-certificates': Centre on same-sex marriages

India

Dwayne Johnson teases 'Black Adam' costume, shares behind-the-scenes photos

Entertainment

BCCI to donate 2,000 oxygen concentrators in fight against COVID-19

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Chandrachur Singh talks about comeback in 'Aarya', being single dad

Entertainment

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Here are the best moments

Entertainment

Jeet Gannguli turns 44: Celebrating the man behind the composer

Entertainment

'Hungama 2' to directly release on a streaming platform

Entertainment

'Tiger 3': Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' ISI agent?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

A quick question: Ever thought about how trophies are made?

Entertainment

'Die Hard with a Vengeance' turns 26: Celebrating the actioner

Entertainment

Oscars 2021: India's first-Oscar winner, Athaiya, Irrfan Khan, SSR remembered

Entertainment

Oscars 2021: Interesting facts about this year's ceremony

Entertainment
Trending Topics