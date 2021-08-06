78th Venice Film Festival: Picking nine of our favorite flicks

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 06:55 pm

The 78th Venice Film Festival starts next month

The 78th Venice International Film Festival will run from September 1-11, 2021. Directed by Alberto Barbera, it's one of the three biggest film festivals along with Cannes and Berlin Film Festival. This year, Parasite helmer Bong Joon-ho is Jury President, making him the first South Korean director to be chosen as one. Of the 92 films to be shown, we pick our favorite nine.

Number 1

'Dune' will be shown in an out-of-competition screening

Dune will have its premiere at the festival in an out-of-competition screening. The sci-fi movie made on a stunning budget of $165mn follows the first half of a 1965 novel by renowned author Frank Herbert. The Venice Film festival recognizes the Denis Villeneuve-directorial as the movie that has a "spectacular dimension and is accompanied by forms of expressive or narrative originality."

Number 2

'Halloween Kills': The story of masked monster and vigilante mob

Besides Dune, Halloween Kills will also be shown at the festival. It has its world premiere on September 8, 2021, and will release on October 15 in the US. Horror specialist David Gordon Green has directed this film on a script by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and him. Sequel to 2018's Halloween, this slasher film will feature a story of a masked monster.

Number 3

'The Last Duel': A historical flick, led by Matt Damon

The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott, will give company to the aforementioned films. After it's shown at the La Biennale di Venezia-organized event, it will release on October 15 in the US. The film is set against the backdrop of 14th century and is based on France's last sanctioned duel. Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon make up the cast.

Number 4

'The Lost Daughter': Dakota Johnson starrer brings out motherhood

Maggie Gyllenhall's directorial The Lost Daughter will compete with almost 20 other feature films at the event. The movie will narrate Leda's (Olivia Colman) story, as she gets obsessed with another woman and her daughter, remembering her lost motherhood and youth. Based on the novel by the same by Elena Ferrante, the movie stars Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Ed Harris.

Information

Number 5: Documentary 'Becoming Led Zeppelin' added as well

Led Zeppelin's documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin recently got added to the Venice Film Festival roster. It has been produced and co-written by Allison McGourty. The Bernard MacMahon-directed documentary, to be shown out-of-competition, focuses on Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, John Bonham, and Robert Plant.

Number 6

Kristen Stewart-led 'Spencer' will have its premiere in competition

Spencer, a biographical drama based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, is also in the competition. Written by Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larrain, Spencer will show the time when Diana decides to end her marriage with Prince Charles. It all happens when the Royal Family is celebrating Christmas at Sandringham House. Kristen Stewart and Jack Farthing play the lead characters.

Numbers 7, 8

'Spencer's competition: 'Sundown' and 'The Card Counter'

Mexican-French drama Sundown will give tough fight to Spencer. Starring Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Henry Goodman, and Samuel Bottomley, it's directed by Michel Franco. The Card Counter is another entry in the Competition section. The thriller drama has been directed by Paul Schrader. It features the story of an ex-military turned gambler, and stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe.

Do you know?

Number 9: India's entry 'Once Upon A Time In Calcutta'

Aditya Vikram Sengupta's Once Upon A Time In Calcutta is India's sole entry to the festival. It makes it to the Horizons (Orizzonti in Italian) section. Sengupta's flick depicts the life of a bereaved mother, looking for identity, love, and independence, and features Sreelekha Mitra.