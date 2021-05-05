A biopic on late choreographer Saroj Khan in the works?

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 05, 2021, 01:52 pm

Bollywood has been churning out a lot of biopics lately, and looks like we might have another one in the coming months.

According to reports, ace choreographer Saroj Khan's life will be showcased on the big screen soon. She passed away last July.

Naik & Naik, a law firm, published a public notice in newspapers, announcing that their client is planning a biopic.

Notice

'Will document her struggles, events, and incidents about her life'

The notice said that their client is planning a film on the late choreographer "that will document her struggles, events, and incidents about her life."

It adds that if someone has any "objection or claim of whatsoever nature against or in relation to the life rights of Saroj Khan of any manner whatsoever, are required to make it known in writing," within a fortnight.

Details

The name of the maker is unclear, Khan's daughter unaware

The notice by Naik also stated that anyone with objections should write in along with documentary evidence.

Meanwhile, Ameet Naik of Naik & Naik refused to reveal the name of their client, who is planning to make the biopic.

Khan's daughter Sukaina, however, said, "I cannot say anything right now. We haven't spoken to anyone and when it happens, I will inform you."

Career

Khan has over 300 films to her credit

The star choreographer was born in 1948 as Nirmala Nagpal.

She started dancing at a young age, and worked as a background dancer in 1950s.

Her big break came after many years of struggle with songs like Hawa Hawai, Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera, Ek Do Teen and others.

She last choreographed Madhuri Dixit in the song Tabaah Ho Gaye in Kalank.

Information

Upcoming biopic: CM Jayalalithaa played by Kangana

In the past few years, Bollywood's obsession with biopics has become apparent.

Biopics on many famous celebrities like Milkha Singh, Mary Kom, Sanjay Dutt, Saina Nehwal, Shakuntala Devi, Bal Thackeray have been made.

Kangana Ranaut is also awaiting the release of her political biopic Thalaivi, based on late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.