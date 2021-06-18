'A Classic Horror Story' trailer: You have seen it before

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 05:26 pm

Netflix released a trailer of its Italian horror flick, A Classic Horror Story recently. From the look of it, this clip has the same plot of every known horror movie- Curious campers, one house in the woods, lost and found footage and creepy noises- but it still shakes you. Directed by Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli, it's set to release on July 14.

Plot

Never enter the only cabin in the woods

Most horror movies have a house that screams - 'Do not enter!' This flick also has a similar one. The trailer begins with a few campers, traveling at night, who crash their car into a tree to avoid hitting a dead animal carcass. All of them pass out. When they wake up, they find a house that they discover belongs to some creepy cult.

Similarities

Exactly that! 'Italian Midsommar meets Texas Chain Saw Massacre'

After watching the trailer, you will be left wondering as to where you might have seen similar situations of the characters being tortured or joining a mysterious cult. Netflix already cleared those, when it had posted the movie's teaser in May and wrote, "Think the Italian Midsommar meets Texas Chain Saw Massacre." This Italian flick too has eerie characters, cults and high-level torture scenes.

Observation

The trailer draws references to several iconic horror movies

It draws references to these several horror movies: The campers getting stranded is a nod to Texas Chain..., while the cult-group gathering takes it from Midsommar. Also, torture scenes remind us of Saw, with the characters directly getting linked to It. Throughout the trailer, children singing a tune gives you creeps, which gets interjected with a scene showing a sharp object poking someone's eye.

Effects

'Think you've seen it before? Look again,' YouTube description reads

Spine-chilling! The description of the trailer on YouTube reads, "A camper. A car crash. An abandoned house. Children's music in the background. Think you've seen it before? Look again." Yes, it's predictable, but can give it a watch if you're a fan of this genre. De Feo and Strippoli have also written the movie, along with Lucio Besana, David Bellini, and Milo Tissone.