Aamir Khan-Naga Chaitanya to shoot 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 04, 2021, 11:28 am

While shoots remain suspended owing to lockdown in Maharashtra and other states, Aamir Khan is headed to Ladakh for a 45-day long filming schedule for Laal Singh Chaddha.

He'll apparently be joined by South superstar Naga Chaitanya, who's making his Bollywood debut with the film.

They will be shooting for a battle sequence.

To note, Chaitanya is currently in Italy, shooting for Thank You.

Details

Chaitanya making his Bollywood debut with 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

These reports have been fueled by Khan being spotted around Kargil, probably on a recce visit.

News also suggest that Chaitanya will essay the role played by Mykelti Williamson in Forrest Gump (Laal Singh Chaddha is its Hindi remake).

Williamson had portrayed the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba, Forrest's friend from the military.

Notably, Chaintanya replaced Vijay Sethupathi for the role.

Profile

Chaitanya is a big name in the Telugu film industry

Chaitanya has worked extensively in the Telugu film industry after making his debut in 2009 with the movie Josh.

He then went on to do many acclaimed movies like 100% Love (2011), Premam (2016), Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016), Venky Mama (2019) and many others.

He's the son of superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rana Daggubati is his cousin.

He married actress Samantha Akkineni in 2017.

Movie

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly make a cameo

The official remake of Forrest Gump also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role and is being directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame.

The original proved to be a huge hit and is still considered as a cult classic.

The film earned multiple awards at the 1995 Academy Awards.

Both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly make a cameo.

Information

Khan went 'offline' to focus on the film

Khan, who is considered a perfectionist, earlier in the year decided 'to go offline' to concentrate on the film, and later deleted his Instagram account as well.

The film, which has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, is still gunning for a Christmas 2021 release.

Khan also contracted the highly contagious COVID-19 a few days ago, and isolated himself at home.