Home / News / Entertainment News / Aamir Khan quits chess-match against Viswanathan Anand before end time
Entertainment

Aamir Khan quits chess-match against Viswanathan Anand before end time

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 06:35 pm
Aamir Khan quits chess-match against Viswanathan Anand before end time
Viswanathan Anand played with Aamir Khan, many others to raise funds for COVID-19

Some days back, we reported that Aamir Khan will play a chess game against ex-champion Viswanathan Anand to raise COVID-19 funds. But, the actor, a known chess enthusiast, quit almost 10 minutes before his slot ended. By then, Vishy's King was well-protected, while Khan had lost most of his pieces. Not everything was lost though. The initiative did manage to raise over Rs. 10L.

In this article
Details

Khan made a strong opening but couldn't keep it up

The event, which was live-streamed on Chess.com's YouTube channel, had Anand take on many personalities in 30-minute matches. Khan, who has played Anand earlier too, made a strong opening, but couldn't keep up with the Grandmaster, and was cornered easily. Khan was playing virtual chess for the first time, and asked the anchors how to resign with six minutes to go on his clock.

Matches

Yuzi Chahal, Kiccha Sudeep, Riteish Deshmukh also joined the event

Anand played two sets of celebrities in the event. First set consisted of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actor Riteish Deshmukh and Kichha Sudeep among others. Anand played all the players simultaneously on a virtual chess board. Even though he was going relatively easy on the players, he managed to defeat Chahal in only 12 moves. Chess champ Tania Sachdev co-hosted the event, and provided insights.

Details

Second set consisted of singers Arijit Singh, Ananya Birla

Apart from Khan, the second set comprised singers Arijit Singh, Ananya Birla and MD of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain, who was joined by his young son. Singh, who recently lost his mother to COVID-19, was one of the easiest wins for Anand, while Birla tried putting up a strong fight. The event that lasted over four hours gained more than seven lakh views.

Donation

Proceeds will go to members of chess community

The proceeds collected from this will go to members of the Chess community, who have been affected by COVID-19. The match was a part of the event titled Checkmate Covid, organized by Chess.com-India in association with the Akshay Patra Foundation. To note, Akshay Patra Foundation has been helping people affected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, mainly through food distribution drives.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sushant Singh Rajput investigation is still continuing, updates CBI official

Latest News

Karbonn X21 goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Science

SSR case: New complaint filed with NHRC seeking 'fair investigation'

Entertainment

iOS 15's feature allows drag and dropping items between apps

Science

WTC final: Winning team to receive $1.6 million with mace

Sports

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, firm says

India

Latest Entertainment News

Sushant Singh Rajput investigation is still continuing, updates CBI official

Entertainment

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay declared brain dead; family donates organs

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed life into his songs: A compilation

Entertainment

After Karni Sena, Kshatriya body now demands 'Prithviraj' name change

Entertainment

Bangladeshi actress alleges rape, murder attempt by businessman

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Aamir Khan-Viswanathan Anand's chess duel to raise COVID-19 relief funds

Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

Aanand L Rai to direct chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand's biopic

Entertainment
Trending Topics