'Aanum Pennum' to stream on Amazon Prime from June 30

The movie features three short films by celebrated filmmakers Venu, Aashiq Abu, and Jay K

Malayalam anthology movie Aanum Pennum will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday. The movie features three short films by celebrated filmmakers Venu, Aashiq Abu, and Jay K. Starring a star-studded ensemble cast of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Joju George, Roshan Mathew, and Samyuktha Menon among others, the film released theatrically in March this year.

Details

Film explores relationships in the backdrop of three different timelines

Abu, who directed the short segment Rani, took to Facebook to share the news with his fans. "#AanumPennumOnPrime streaming from tomorrow," the filmmaker, known for critically-acclaimed movies Virus and Gangster, wrote. Aanum Pennum explores relationships in the backdrop of three different timelines, with each segment telling a story on romance, betrayal, and lust.

Other details

CK Padma Kumar and M Dileep Kumar are the producers

Abu's short film Rani is headlined by Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, whereas Venu has directed Rachiyamma, featuring Thiruvothu and Ali. The third film in the anthology, titled Savithri, has been directed by Jay K and features George and Menon. Aanum Pennum has been produced by CK Padma Kumar and M Dileep Kumar.

Premiere

Film will clash with world premiere of 'Cold Case'

Earlier this month, Aanum Pennum even had its television premiere. However, the announcement of its digital debut was made without much fanfare or advertisement. The film will clash with the world premiere of the new investigative thriller Cold Case. The film's producer Anto Joseph decided to skip the film's theatrical release citing the pandemic and his growing financial difficulties, The Indian Express reported.