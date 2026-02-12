Aayush Sharma gets threat email; Mumbai Police probe
Entertainment
Mumbai Police are looking into a threat email sent to actor Aayush Sharma, reportedly from someone linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
This follows recent threats to other Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh and a shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home, putting industry security in the spotlight.
Ranveer Singh received threatening message
Ranveer Singh got a threatening WhatsApp voice note, and police think extortion might be behind that threat.
Just last week, shots were fired at Shetty's residence.
While Sharma hasn't filed an official complaint yet, police are still checking out the email as part of wider efforts to keep Bollywood stars safe.