'Abhilasham' producer Sariga Antony accuses director Zayba of fraud
Malayalam filmmaker Shamzu Zayba was arrested after being accused of cheating and fraud tied to his 2025 movie, "Abhilasham."
Producer Ann Sariga Antony claims the crew inflated the budget, delayed production, and handed over the final master copy to outsiders without her okay—leading to a loss of about ₹4 crore.
The original agreement set "Abhilasham's" budget at ₹2.25 crore, but costs reportedly shot up to ₹3.25 crore because of unexpected delays and extra spending.
Antony also named several others—including an associate director and representatives of a distribution firm—for allegedly mishandling post-production materials.
Police registered a case after her complaint and arrested Zayba; investigations are still underway to see how deep this financial mess goes.