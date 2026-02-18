'Abhilasham' producer Sariga Antony accuses director Zayba of fraud

Investigation underway to see how deep this financial mess goes

The original agreement set "Abhilasham's" budget at ₹2.25 crore, but costs reportedly shot up to ₹3.25 crore because of unexpected delays and extra spending.

Antony also named several others—including an associate director and representatives of a distribution firm—for allegedly mishandling post-production materials.

Police registered a case after her complaint and arrested Zayba; investigations are still underway to see how deep this financial mess goes.